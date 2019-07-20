Roe (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday and appears close to a return, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Roe has been sidelined since July 11, so he won't be returning in the minimum time. However, it appears he'll come close, with Friday's 19-pitch bullpen session apparently going well. If he continues free of setbacks, the right-hander could potentially be ready to return at some point during the next week.

