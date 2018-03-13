Roe, who is out of options, is in a good spot to make the Rays' active roster out of spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beside being out of options, Roe is making a name for himself with his performance as well. In 5.2 spring innings, the right-hander has allowed just one run while producing a 6:0 K:BB. The Rays likely don't want to expose the 31-year-old to waivers after this strong showing, which could leave young relievers such as Chih-Wei Hu, Austin Pruitt and Ryne Stanek without a spot in the majors.