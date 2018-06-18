Roe (1-1) fired two scoreless innings in a win over the Yankees on Sunday, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.

Roe took over after an impressive performance from opening pitcher Wilmer Font and a rocky but ultimately successful one-third of an inning by Jose Alvarado. Roe was typically sharp, firing 13 of 19 pitches into the strike zone on his way to an 11th consecutive scoreless appearance. The 31-year-old has been deployed in a variety of ways during that stretch, as he's amassed four holds, one save and Sunday's victory.