Roe walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Diego Castillo worked the seventh inning and Nick Anderson the eighth, leaving the ninth for a well-rested Roe -- the right-hander had pitched only once in the prior week. Tampa's bullpen usage remains unpredictable, but Roe's 9:1 K:BB through nine innings seems to be earning him some high-leverage work, as he now has two wins, a hold and a save in his nine appearances.