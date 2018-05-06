Roe notched his ninth hold in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.

Roe notched four outs on an efficient 15 pitches, 10 of which he threw for strikes. The 31-year-old right-hander has logged a hold in seven of his last eight trips to the mound, as manager Kevin Cash continues to afford him one of the heavier workloads of any of his relievers.