The Rays transferred Roe (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Roe had been placed on the 10-day injured list Monday after he was diagnosed with a strained right shoulder following his relief appearance against the Marlins three days earlier. Since he won't be cleared to throw for the next six weeks and could need an additional six weeks beyond that before being deemed ready for game action, the move to the 60-day IL likely won't affect his timeline for a return. Tampa Bay will hand Roe's 40-man roster spot to catcher Deivy Grullon, who was scooped up off waivers from the Reds on Tuesday.