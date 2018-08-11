Roe (knee) struck out the side in a perfect sixth inning during High-A Charlotte's extra-inning win over Dunedin on Thursday.

It was about as good a first rehab outing as Roe could have hoped for, as he predictably mowed through the lower level of competition in his sole frame. The veteran threw 18 pitches overall, so he actually got some work in despite ultimately missing all three bats he faced. Given the length of time he's been sidelined, Roe is likely to take the hill for both the Stone Crabs and Triple-A Durham at some point before activation.