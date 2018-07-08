Rays' Chaz Roe: Lands on DL with torn meniscus
Roe was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays have yet to release an estimated timetable for Roe's recovery, but an injury of this nature suggests the reliever could be sidelined well beyond the minimum 10 days. Prior to getting lit up for a season-high four runs over his lone inning of relief in Friday's series opener against the Mets, Roe had been exceptional in a setup role for the Rays this season, accruing a 2.65 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 20 holds, a save and 38 strikeouts over 34 innings. Diego Castillo will likely move up a rung on the depth chart as the primary seventh or eighth inning man ahead of co-closers Sergio Romo and Jose Alvarado.
