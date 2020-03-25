Roe is considered one of the relievers that's a "lock" to make the Opening Day roster, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Roe helped lock in some job security with an excellent spring, as he fired five scoreless, two-hit innings and generated an 11:1 K:BB across five Grapefruit League appearances before spring training was suspended. The hard-throwing right-hander will play 2020 on a one-year, $2.2 million contract and should be set for a heavy workload akin to the 66 appearances he's averaged over his first pair of Rays campaigns.