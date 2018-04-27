Rays' Chaz Roe: Notches fifth hold Thursday
Roe collected his fifth hold with a scoreless inning in a win over the Orioles on Thursday, allowing a hit, hitting a batter and recording a strikeout.
Roe played a key role after taking over for starter Chris Archer with one out in the sixth, snuffing out a threat by inducing an inning-ending double play from Trey Mancini with two men on. The right-hander then ran into some trouble in the seventh when he sandwiched a hit batsman and a single around a swinging strikeout of Manny Machado, leading to his exit. Nevertheless, it was a seventh consecutive scoreless effort for Roe, who's also notched holds in each of his last three appearances and now has his ERA (2.89) under 3.00 for the first time since April 5.
