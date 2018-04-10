Roe was credited with his first hold in a 5-4 win over the White Sox on Monday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning while recording a strikeout.

Roe got through his two hitters on a quick eight pitches, six of which found the strike zone. The 31-year-old has been touched up for a combined three runs over two appearances this season, but he's turned in scoreless efforts in his four other trips to the mound. Roe has seen brisk usage thus far, with four of his outings having come over the last six days.