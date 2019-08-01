Roe gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning while striking out one to record his first save of the season in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Red Sox.

Emilio Pagan grabbed a four-out save the night before, and Diego Castillo pitched earlier in Wednesday's game, so the door was open for Roe to collect the second save of his career. With Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards joining the Rays bullpen at the trade deadline, however, the 32-year-old Roe could be pushed even further away from high-leverage work.