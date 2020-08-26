Rays manager Kevin Cash reiterated Tuesday that Roe (elbow) is "doing well" in his rehab and is on track to return from the 10-day injured list as soon as Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Tampa Bay recently placed two of its top relievers in Roe and Nick Anderson on the shelf with elbow injuries, but both are seemingly in line to return in the minimum amount of time or shortly thereafter. The Rays would presumably like to see Roe complete a bullpen session without any discomfort in the next few days before signing off on his reinstatement from the IL. Prior to getting shut down, Roe recorded a save and two holds to go with a 2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings.