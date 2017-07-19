Roe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

The Rays acquired Roe from the Braves earlier Tuesday and added him to the 40-man roster, but the well-traveled right-hander will have to prove his worth in the minors before getting another look in the big leagues. Atlanta designated Roe for assignment earlier this month after he was charged with two earned runs on three hits and two walks over two innings in his three appearances with the Braves.