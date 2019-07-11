Roe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right flexor strain Thursday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

It's possible Roe was battling the injury late in the first half, as he allowed four runs in 2.2 innings over his last three appearances. That brought his season ERA up to 5.27 and his WHIP up to 1.76. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss.