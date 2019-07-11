Rays' Chaz Roe: Out with flexor strain
Roe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right flexor strain Thursday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
It's possible Roe was battling the injury late in the first half, as he allowed four runs in 2.2 innings over his last three appearances. That brought his season ERA up to 5.27 and his WHIP up to 1.76. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...