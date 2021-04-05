Roe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder strain Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Roe made his season debut Friday and allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning against the Marlins. However, the right-hander dealt with shoulder tightness this spring and will now be forced to miss time during the regular season due to the issue. It's not yet clear when Roe will be able to return. The Rays recalled right-hander Chris Mazza in a corresponding move to take his place in the bullpen.