Rays' Chaz Roe: Plays catch
Roe (back) played catch Friday and will soon resume a normal throwing program, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Roe was held back at the start of camp after tweaking his back, but manager Kevin Cash says there is "no concern whatsoever" about the issue. Barring setbacks, expect Roe to fill an important bullpen role for the Rays to start the season.
