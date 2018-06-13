Rays' Chaz Roe: Racks up 14th hold in win
Roe recorded his 14th hold in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays, firing 1.1 scoreless innings in which he issued a walk and recorded a strikeout.
Roe continues to be effective in the later innings, as he's now put together a string of 10 straight scoreless appearances. The veteran right-hander brings plenty of swing-and-miss upside, generating a 30:9 K:BB across 26.0 innings thus far this season. Roe's increasingly impressive work in mid-to-high-leverage scenarios could certainly afford him save opportunities over the course of the season, especially considering the Rays' highly fluid ninth-inning situation since the trade of Alex Colome to the Mariners.
