Rays' Chaz Roe: Reaches deal to avoid arbitration
Roe and the Rays avoided arbitration with a one-year, $1.275 contract Friday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Roe threw 50.1 innings for the Rays last season, finishing with a 3.58 ERA, 31 holds and his first career save. His 26.1 percent strikeout rate, 7.9 percent walk rate and 47.6 percent groundball rate were all better than league average, but none by more than a small amount, so he fits well in a setup role but would be an unlikely candidate to push for a closer job.
