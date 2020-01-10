Rays' Chaz Roe: Reaches deal with Tampa Bay
Roe agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Rays on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Roe and the Rays will avoid arbitration after coming to terms on a one-year deal. He posted a 4.06 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with a 65:31 K:BB over 51 innings a season ago, and he figures to see plenty of mid-to-high-leverage opportunities out of Tampa Bay's bullpen during the 2020 campaign.
