Rays' Chaz Roe: Records first save
Roe allowed one hit and struck out one across 1.1 scoreless innings to record his first save Saturday against the Mariners.
Roe entered the game in the eighth inning with runners on first and second base, but was able to force Jean Segura to ground out to end the inning. After throwing a scoreless ninth inning, he became the fourth different member of the Rays' bullpen to record a save since the team traded away Alex Colome, with none of them recording multiple saves in that span. That makes it difficult to predict which member of the bullpen will receive the next save opportunity, limiting the value of speculating on any Rays' reliever.
