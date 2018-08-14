Roe (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

Roe had been out for over a month after tearing his meniscus. Prior to the injury, he had posted a solid 3.60 ERA in 35 innings, striking out 27 percent of batters faced. He'll fill a fairly-high leverage role in the Rays' bullpen but is unlikely to see many save opportunities.

More News
Our Latest Stories