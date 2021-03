Roe (shoulder) faced three hitters in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles, striking out two and walking the other.

The Grapefruit League appearance was Roe's first in a week and a half after he had battled a tight shoulder of late. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Roe experienced no setbacks with the shoulder coming out of the appearance, so he looks on track to be a part of Tampa Bay's Opening Day bullpen.