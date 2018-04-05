Rays' Chaz Roe: Scoreless seventh in Wednesday's loss
Roe fired a scoreless seventh inning in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Yankees, recording two strikeouts.
He got 12 of his 14 offerings into the strike zone on his way to generating his second straight scoreless outing. The 31-year-old right-hander's early efforts have been an extension of his strong spring training, when he generated a 1.29 ERA across eight appearances.
