Roe fired a scoreless seventh inning in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Yankees, recording two strikeouts.

He got 12 of his 14 offerings into the strike zone on his way to generating his second straight scoreless outing. The 31-year-old right-hander's early efforts have been an extension of his strong spring training, when he generated a 1.29 ERA across eight appearances.

