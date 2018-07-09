Roe (knee) said Sunday that he would require surgery to address the torn meniscus in his left knee, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though his timeline puts him on track to rejoin the Tampa Bay bullpen as soon as mid-August, the Rays may be inclined to wait until rosters expand in September to activate Roe, assuming he has made a full recovery by then. While the injury represents a disappointing setback for the right-hander, he's likely already secured a key spot in the Tampa Bay bullpen heading into 2019. The 31-year-old amassed a team-high 19 holds to go with a 3.60 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through 41 appearances prior to hitting the disabled list Sunday.