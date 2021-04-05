Roe (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing for approximately six weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash initially announced Monday that Roe would be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, although the team has clarified that the right-hander will be shut down for about six weeks before he resumes throwing. As a result, Roe should be sidelined from game action for several months due to his shoulder strain. Chris Mazza was recalled to take his place in the bullpen, and Collin McHugh could also pitch in more high-leverage situations in Roe's absence.