Roe is currently being held back from the rest of the pitchers in camp due to a back injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though back issues can be problematic at times, this issue is being considered just a "tweak." As such, the Rays don't expect Roe to miss more than a couple days. As long as this injury doesn't linger, the 32-year-old figures to be a big part of Tampa Bay's bullpen this season after finishing 2018 with a 3.58 ERA and 31 holds.