Rays' Chaz Roe: Sidelined with back issue
Roe is currently being held back from the rest of the pitchers in camp due to a back injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Though back issues can be problematic at times, this issue is being considered just a "tweak." As such, the Rays don't expect Roe to miss more than a couple days. As long as this injury doesn't linger, the 32-year-old figures to be a big part of Tampa Bay's bullpen this season after finishing 2018 with a 3.58 ERA and 31 holds.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...