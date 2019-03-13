Roe fired 16 pitches and recorded two strikeouts in a simulated game at the Rays' spring complex in Port Charlotte on Tuesday, Ralph Long of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever made his spring debut last Saturday versus the Orioles and was touched up for three earned runs on a hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. Roe's performance Tuesday was certainly encouraging, but it's possible the 32-year-old still encounters some additional hiccups in game action after being sidelined since mid-February with a back injury.