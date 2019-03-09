Roe (back) is listed as one of the Rays' available pitchers for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Roe is expected to be the first pitcher used out of the bullpen once starter Andrew Kittredge exits the contest. The right-hander has yet to debut this spring after tweaking his back early in camp, but he'll probably only need a couple appearances after Saturday to clear up any concern about his availability for Opening Day.