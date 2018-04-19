Roe notched his third hold in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday, striking out the side in a perfect seventh inning.

The 31-year-old right-hander continued his impressive run, one that's seen him generate five consecutive scoreless efforts and all three of his holds on the season. Roe has now notched at least one strikeout in six straight outings, as well, with Wednesday's trio of whiffs representing a single-game season high.