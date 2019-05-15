Rays' Chaz Roe: Strong showings continue
Roe, who allowed a hit over a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's win over the Marlins, now has a 2.77 ERA and seven holds across 18 appearances this season.
The veteran reliever's ERA is almost a full run less than his career 3.72 figure, although he's also exhibiting some atypical control problems. Roe had generated a WHIP of 1.21 or less in each of the last three seasons, but he's currently sporting an elevated 1.85 figure in that category across 13.0 frames thus far in 2019. The 32-year-old has five straight scoreless appearances to open May and should continue to see plenty of middle-to-later-inning work as the season unfolds.
