Roe (knee) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "All felt good. Being a knee issue, that's the biggest concern, his knee felt well," said manager Kevin Cash. "His arm felt good all year. So make sure we're smart with the arm. ... We don't want anything with the knee affecting his mechanics."

The veteran reliever underwent arthroscopic surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee on July 13, so the fact he was able to get back on a mound less than three weeks removed from the procedure is encouraging. Although he appears to be making good progress, the Rays aren't projecting Roe's return until September for the time being, and he'll likely need a multi-appearance rehab assignment before activation.