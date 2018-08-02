Rays' Chaz Roe: Successful bullpen Tuesday
Roe (knee) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "All felt good. Being a knee issue, that's the biggest concern, his knee felt well," said manager Kevin Cash. "His arm felt good all year. So make sure we're smart with the arm. ... We don't want anything with the knee affecting his mechanics."
The veteran reliever underwent arthroscopic surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee on July 13, so the fact he was able to get back on a mound less than three weeks removed from the procedure is encouraging. Although he appears to be making good progress, the Rays aren't projecting Roe's return until September for the time being, and he'll likely need a multi-appearance rehab assignment before activation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...