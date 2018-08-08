Roe (knee) threw a 25-pitch live batting practice session Monday in Port Charlotte and could be heading out on a rehab assignment as early as Thursday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Manager Kevin Cash continues to be very pleased with Roe's recent progress, which also includes a successful bullpen session last Tuesday. The Rays have been keeping a close eye on Roe's mechanics as he rehabs, ensuring that he isn't altering his motion in any way as he recovers from a July 13 arthroscopic surgery for a torn meniscus. Given that he's been sidelined a relatively short time, Roe may only need a couple of rehab appearances before being deemed ready for activation.