Rays' Chaz Roe: Traded to Rays
Roe was traded to the Rays on Tuesday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
He was recently outrighted off the Braves' 40-man roster, and while the return has not been announced, the Rays will likely provide cash or a player to be named later. Roe, 30, has a career 4.16 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 104:49 K:BB in 97.1 innings as a big-league reliever. He was somewhat productive in 2016, posting a 3.64 ERA and 29.8 percent strikeout rate across stops with the Orioles and the Braves.
