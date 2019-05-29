Roe, who earned his 10th hold by retiring the only batter he faced in a win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday, has not given up a run in 10 May appearances.

Those outings only span a modest seven innings, but they still represent a welcome resurgence for Roe after he generated an 0-2 record and 5.14 ERA during April while also blowing a pair of save opportunities. The veteran has collected four of his 10 holds on the season during the current month and has also lowered his ERA from 4.15 to 2.30 during that stretch.