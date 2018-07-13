Roe underwent arthroscopic surgery on his torn left meniscus Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Roe is expected to return by September. The 31-year-old had posted a solid 3.60 ERA and a 27 percent strikeout rate prior to the injury. He should resume a fairly high-leverage role in the Rays' bullpen once he proves that he's healthy and effective.

