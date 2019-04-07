Roe who allowed a hit and a walk over a scoreless inning in a loss to the Giants on Saturday, sports a 2.25 ERA over his first five appearances of 2019.

The veteran reliever has only had one true hiccup, allowing what would be a game-winning solo home run to the Rockies' Chris Iannetta last Wednesday in a 1-0 loss. Otherwise, Roe has posted four scoreless outings while serving as a versatile component of the relief corps. The 32-year-old logged 61 appearances in his first Rays season in 2018, so he's proven capable of handling a heavy workload when necessary.