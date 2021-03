Roe has been battling a tight shoulder for the past few days but is feeling better and should get back on the mound soon, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Roe was limited to just 9.1 innings last season due to arm issues, though those were located in his elbow. Another battle with arm troubles certainly isn't a good thing for the 34-year-old, though it sounds like this particular problem isn't a serious one.