Hu was scratched from his scheduled start at Triple-A Durham on Saturday in anticipation of a likely callup to the Rays on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hu is needed at the big-league level in order to help offset the adverse effects of Yonny Chirinos' brief outing Saturday, which caused manager Kevin Cash alter his short-term rotation plans. The Rays skipper turned to Ryan Yarbrough, who'd been scheduled to start Sunday's game, and the young right-hander ended up working four innings in Saturday's contest. Matt Andriese is now slated to open Sunday's game, and Hu will serve as an extra arm in what is slated to officially be a "bullpen day". The 24-year-old right-hander has made one appearance at the major-league level this season, allowing three earned runs on three hits and a walk over 2.2 innings against the Rangers on April 16.