Hu officially joined the Rays from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 23-year-old right-hander turned in a solid body of work with the Bulls in 2017, generating a 3.06 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB in 61.1 innings across 31 appearances, including four starts. Hu has also logged eight innings at the big-league level this season, ringing up nine strikeouts while posting a 1.13 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in four appearances.