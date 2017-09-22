Rays' Chih-Wei Hu: Officially joins Rays on Thursday
Hu officially joined the Rays from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 23-year-old right-hander turned in a solid body of work with the Bulls in 2017, generating a 3.06 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB in 61.1 innings across 31 appearances, including four starts. Hu has also logged eight innings at the big-league level this season, ringing up nine strikeouts while posting a 1.13 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in four appearances.
More News
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...