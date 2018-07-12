Rays' Chih-Wei Hu: Promoted to big leagues
Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hu has struggled to a 4.66 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with a 55:23 K:BB over 67.2 innings for the Bulls, but he'll be added to Tampa Bay's bullpen for their upcoming series with the Twins. The 24-year-old right-hander will take the place of Willy Adames on the 25-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...