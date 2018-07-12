Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hu has struggled to a 4.66 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with a 55:23 K:BB over 67.2 innings for the Bulls, but he'll be added to Tampa Bay's bullpen for their upcoming series with the Twins. The 24-year-old right-hander will take the place of Willy Adames on the 25-man roster.

