Play

Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Tigers needed 5.1 innings from their bullpen Wednesday, so Hu will provide a fresh relief arm ahead of Thursday's series finale. He's struck out nine and allowed just one earned run over eight major-league innings this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast