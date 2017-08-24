Rays' Chih-Wei Hu: Recalled from Triple-A
Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Tigers needed 5.1 innings from their bullpen Wednesday, so Hu will provide a fresh relief arm ahead of Thursday's series finale. He's struck out nine and allowed just one earned run over eight major-league innings this season.
