Rays' Chih-Wei Hu: Returns to Triple-A
The Rays optioned Hu to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hu did not make an appearance since being recalled Sunday, and allowed three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk over 2.2 innings during his only outing for the Rays earlier this season.
