Rays' Chih-Wei Hu: Rough outing Tuesday
Hu (0-1) allowed three earned runs on four hits across two innings in Tuesday's 9-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox.
The long ball proved to be a problem, as Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts both got to Hu for solo shots as part of a three-run second inning. The 24-year-old right-hander's rocky outing was a stark departure from his first two turns this spring, during which he'd tossed a combined three perfect frames against the Twins and Orioles. Tuesday marked the second consecutive two-inning appearance for Hu, who's battling for a bullpen spot after putting together a solid 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB over 10 innings in six appearances for the Rays last season.
More News
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...