Hu (0-1) allowed three earned runs on four hits across two innings in Tuesday's 9-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox.

The long ball proved to be a problem, as Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts both got to Hu for solo shots as part of a three-run second inning. The 24-year-old right-hander's rocky outing was a stark departure from his first two turns this spring, during which he'd tossed a combined three perfect frames against the Twins and Orioles. Tuesday marked the second consecutive two-inning appearance for Hu, who's battling for a bullpen spot after putting together a solid 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB over 10 innings in six appearances for the Rays last season.