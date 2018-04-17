Rays' Chih-Wei Hu: Sent back to Triple-A
Hu was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Monday's win over the Rangers, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Hu will head back to the minors after just one day with the Rays. He allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two in 2.2 innings of work Monday. Tampa Bay has elected to replace Hu with Hunter Wood in an effort to add a fresh arm to the bullpen.
