Hu was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He will be stretched out as a starter in the minors despite the fact he has only ever pitched in the majors in a relief role. The Rays are experimenting with using a four-man rotation this year, where they turn to the bullpen whenever a fifth starter is needed. Hu could be an option in such a capacity later this season, where he would be called upon to log two or three innings before handing it over to another multi-inning reliever.