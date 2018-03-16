Rays' Chih-Wei Hu: To be stretched out at Triple-A
Hu was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He will be stretched out as a starter in the minors despite the fact he has only ever pitched in the majors in a relief role. The Rays are experimenting with using a four-man rotation this year, where they turn to the bullpen whenever a fifth starter is needed. Hu could be an option in such a capacity later this season, where he would be called upon to log two or three innings before handing it over to another multi-inning reliever.
More News
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.