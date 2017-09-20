Play

Hu will be recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday.

The minor-league season ended Tuesday, so Hu will pack his bags and join the Rays prior to Thursday's game against the Orioles. The 23-year-old posted a 3.06 ERA over 61.2 innings with Durham this year and will likely round out the front end of the Rays' bullpen upon his arrival to the majors.

