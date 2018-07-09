Rays' Chris Archer: Activated ahead of Monday's start

Archer (abdomen) was officially activated from the 10-day disabled list in advance of Monday's start against the Tigers, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

He is set for a two-start week, with another start on tap this weekend in Minnesota. Archer logged four no-hit innings, striking out seven for High-A Charlotte in his lone rehab start. He only threw 54 pitches in that outing, so he will likely be on a pitch count in his first start back.