Archer (forearm) is scheduled to make his first rehab start Monday with the Rays' Florida Complex League affiliate, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Archer will be making his first appearance at any level since April 10 after a right forearm injury has kept him on the shelf for the past three months. Due to the length of his shutdown, Archer will require multiple rehab starts before the Rays activate him from the 60-day injured list. If all goes well in Monday's outing, Archer could shift his rehab to Triple-A Durham next weekend.