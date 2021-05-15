Archer (forearm) began a throwing program Friday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Archer has been sidelined with forearm tightness since April 10. His injury was originally not expected to sideline him for an extended amount of time, but he was transferred to the 60-day injured list in early May. Archer will now continue to work at the team facility and is first eligible to be activated June 10.
